Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

