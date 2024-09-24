Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TTE stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

