Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $308.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

