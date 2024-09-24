Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 914 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.