Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.45

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 43190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.