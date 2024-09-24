Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.45

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 43190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.