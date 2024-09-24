Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

