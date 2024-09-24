Financial Analysis: Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) versus Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Orion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Group and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Orion Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 137.03%. Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Ferrovial.

This table compares Orion Group and Ferrovial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $722.91 million 0.25 -$17.88 million ($0.35) -15.94 Ferrovial $8.84 billion 3.59 N/A N/A N/A

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group -2.45% -4.81% -1.45% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ferrovial beats Orion Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.