First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Down 4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,877.30 and last traded at $1,877.30. Approximately 121,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 86,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,955.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,962.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,952.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,765.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $52.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,180,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 58,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

