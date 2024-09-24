First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous dividend of $0.20.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

FFMH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 1,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

