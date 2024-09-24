First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,153 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Penumbra by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 146,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.45 and a 200-day moving average of $198.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

