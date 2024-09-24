First Light Asset Management LLC Has $36.56 Million Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,780 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $36,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

