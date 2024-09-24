First Light Asset Management LLC Has $38.94 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,598 shares during the period. LivaNova makes up approximately 3.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $38,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,064,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

