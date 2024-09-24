First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.15

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 13158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
