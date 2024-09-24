First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.15

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 13158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

