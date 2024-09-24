First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.11

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 65863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Aggressive Trading Your Path to Quick Profits?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.