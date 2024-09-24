First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.11

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 65863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

