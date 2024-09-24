First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.67. Approximately 10,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

