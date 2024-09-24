First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.21

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 62684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

