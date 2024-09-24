First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.90

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 35931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
