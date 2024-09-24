First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.90

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 35931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

