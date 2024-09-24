First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 1%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.05. 3,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4464 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.62% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

