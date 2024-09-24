Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 8,990,369 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $229,114.49.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08.

Five Point Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE FPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 15,767,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 19.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

