Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is Engine Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the quarter. Fiverr International comprises 3.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 28.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE FVRR opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

