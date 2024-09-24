FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.20

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 83636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

