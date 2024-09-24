FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.02

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 20458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

