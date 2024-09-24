Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.22

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1910980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 166.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

