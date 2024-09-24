Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $21,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.