FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.62

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 147378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

