Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.60. 693,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,888. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $223.74. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.64.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth $66,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in F5 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

