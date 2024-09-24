Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,307 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,516,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,582,000 after buying an additional 353,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

