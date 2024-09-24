Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34,700.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

