Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22,800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $447.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

