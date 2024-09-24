Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $716,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 319,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

