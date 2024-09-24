Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $48.18. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 2,534,704 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.