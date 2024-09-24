Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 41,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 155,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

