FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $465,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 76,754 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

DNOV stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

