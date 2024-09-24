Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Shares Down 10.1%

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

