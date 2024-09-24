Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.58

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.