G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

G6 Materials Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$886,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

