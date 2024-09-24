Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

