Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.