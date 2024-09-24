Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,416 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research raised VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.