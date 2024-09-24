Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $39,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

