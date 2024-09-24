Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

