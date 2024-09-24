GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,372,000. Philip Morris International accounts for 4.2% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

