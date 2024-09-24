GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.54

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 4143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.12 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. As a group, analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,604.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 169.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,064 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,546,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 374.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

