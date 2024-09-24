Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.84

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 13151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 33.1% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

