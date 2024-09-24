Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 176,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $507.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.