Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
