Glazer Capital LLC Has $12.82 Million Stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,230 shares during the quarter. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,124,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 637,748 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

