Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,596 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 180,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

FNVT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

