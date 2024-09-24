Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,171 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Evergreen worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $2,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergreen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 718,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 409,280 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $2,835,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergreen stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Evergreen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million and a P/E ratio of 38.80.

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

