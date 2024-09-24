Glazer Capital LLC Has $712,000 Position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,006 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

TBMC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

